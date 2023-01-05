Cancer Support Community of Greater St Louis’ STEPS FOR HOPE Walk

Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis is stepping up to host its 25th annual walk! It is this Saturday, May 6th, at Creve Coeur Park.

ST. LOUIS — You can walk or run your way toward hope as the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis hosts its STEPS FOR HOPE spring fundraising campaign.

On May 6, 2023 individuals and families will gather at Creve Coeur Park for a 1 mile or 3.7 mile walk or run. Individuals of all ages come out to take their own STEPS FOR HOPE and extend support to people impacted by cancer in our community.

This is the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis' 25th annual walk.

Registration is $45 which includes a t-shirt. Additional opportunities to raise funds for CSCSTL programs are available through raffle tickets and Path of Hope Tribute Signs which are available to purchase for $75.