Candle Fusion Partners with Lindenwood University to Create a Unique Gift for the Lindenwood Fall Gala

ST. LOUIS — Bringing together creativity and originality, Candle Fusion is a locally owned, create your own candle shop with something for everyone. Located just five minutes from Lindenwood’s campus on Main Street St. Charles, Candle Fusion is a place where friends and family can gather to create their own custom candle and have some fun, too.

The studio offers a candle wall of nearly 80 fragrances which includes classic scents and 20 seasonal fragrances for customers to choose from when creating their custom creation.

When customers come in, they’ll narrow down their top fragrances, go to the candle making bar, and the fun begins. “From there, they can choose to make their unique scents into candles, bath salts, sprays, wax tarts and alike,” Candle Fusion Owner Keith Lester said.

The custom candles take about two and a half hours to completely cool, giving customers enough time to explore all that Main Street St. Charles has to offer before coming back to the studio to pick up their candle.

Candle Fusion also partners with local businesses to create candles that represent themes based on scent and fragrance.

Candle Fusion collaborated with Lindenwood University to create a custom candle for attendees of the Lindenwood University Fall Gala.

“…we worked in conjunction with their team to create a scent that would represent the Lindenwood tree, or the Lindenwood floral scent, so that was quite an awesome experience, it was just a lovely strong vibrant fragrance, floral based so that was a super fun event for us,” Lester reflected.

For this unique gift, it was important Lindenwood partnered with a local company that holds some of the same values as the university. With a focus on providing an experience-based environment for customers, the values of Candle Fusion and Lindenwood University go hand in hand.

Collaborations like these are part of Destination Lindenwood, a strategic plan initiative that includes partnerships with local businesses, a wonderful way for the university to remain active in the community while highlighting some of the best aspects of St. Charles.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.