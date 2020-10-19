CapTel Missouri can help people with hearing loss enjoy their phones again

CapTel Missouri can restore connections with family and friends, as well as allowing you to maintain an independent lifestyle.

MISSOURI, USA — If you are hard of hearing, or know someone who is, there is a service that can help. This service is offered at no cost to you! Dana spoke with Joshua of CapTel Missouri about how to stay connected with simple to use caption devices and services.

Joshua tells us that CapTel is short for Caption Telephone, and it is designed for people with hearing loss. Just like closed captioning on TV, you can get captions on your telephone. CapTel converts everything that the caller says into written text.

This service can restore connections with family and friends, as well as allowing you to maintain an independent lifestyle. Their goal is to change lives and reconnect people, especially during this time of increased isolation.

There are several different kinds of devices to help with different needs. The certification process is simple, and all you need to do is visit the CapTel Missouri website, get the form, and take it to your healthcare provider. It is then very easy to self-install. If you have any problems, there is 24 hour customer service.

Learn more at captelmissouri.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.