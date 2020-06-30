Travel and safety tips from The Car Coach

The Car Coach shows us how to make sure our car is ready for a long road trip.

ST. LOUIS — Travel experts expect that a lot of us will be packing up our cars for road trips this Fourth of July holiday. The Car Coach, Lauren Fix, has some travel and safety tips for all of us who are heading out on the open road.

As we are planning longer road trips, how can we make sure that our car is ready? Lauren says the fist thing to do is see when you last had your oil changed and get that done if you are due. Your owner’s manual will tell you what type of oil you need and how often to change it.

Most people do not change their own oil, so in that case Lauren recommends looking for deals. She tells us about a Pep Boys oil change deal.

Visit the National Museum of Transportation again! The National Museum of Transportation is open and taking steps to keep their guests safe! KIRKWOOD, Mo. - The National Museum of Transportation is back open! In an effort to get people to enjoy the grounds again, they have started a challenge of sorts. Jessica Hood is here to tell us more!

Another thing to consider is your tires with the hot temperatures and road construction. Lauren likes the Hercules Road Tour 865. It even comes with a 45-day trial and an 85,000-mile warranty.

For more information visit carcoachreports.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.