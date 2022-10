The PAW-ty is on Oct. 30th from 10am to 5pm. Adoption fees are only $25 that day, and the event is full of costume contest, treats and scary good surprises.

ST. LOUIS — There’s nothing spookier than the thought of being home alone this Halloween. So Dana DiPiazza headed to CARE STL to introduce us to some pets looking for their forever homes.

CARE STL is located at 2700 Walnut Place in St. Louis.

Within the last two days, CARE STL has taken in over 45 new animals.