CARE STL and Magnolia St. Louis share dog-friendly spots in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Magnolia Hotel St Louis is a boutique, lifestyle Marriott property. Located downtown St Louis, they are within walking distance of all the attractions St Louis has to offer: The Arch, Bush Stadium, the Dome, Enterprise Center, and Soccer Stadium.

For guests who travel with pets, they offer a unique pet concierge program. Their pet program started during the pandemic and involved for the last couple of years. It includes treats for your furry friends and a curated pet guide. The Pet Guide will give you options for pet-friendly dining in S. Louis, hikes for your pet, pet parks, emergency vet info, etc. They have hosted over 6000 dogs and over 500 cats in 2022. Learn more here.

CARE STL is a 501c(3) nonprofit that was founded in 2018 as the animal shelter partner to run the existing city-run animal control shelter. Their primary focus is the health and safety of the animals in their care, the abused, neglected, and homeless companion animals in St. Louis city, and pairing these animals with humans to better each other.

They are dedicated to implementing a long-term, holistic solution to our city's pet cruelty and overpopulation epidemic by educating the public on responsible pet guardianship, lifesaving partnerships, and community outreach programs. CARE STL is the only open-admission shelter with the highest live release rate of 96% within the St. Louis metro bi-state region.