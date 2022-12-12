Career Connected: Explore Theater through the lens of SWIC

SWIC Theater faculty and students discuss the creative outlet of Theater production and it’s career possibilities.

ST. LOUIS — The Theater program at Southwestern Illinois College is for all students (and community.) You can earn an associate degree while focusing on theatre as a pre-major. SWIC is currently working on an Associate in Fine Arts degree where you can choose Theater as your discipline.

They currently offer Acting classes, Theater Appreciation, and a Production Lab. You can take Production lab for 4 semesters. This lab is designed to teach students about theatre production by working on sets, lights, costumes, sound, and design by working on the main stage productions. They also do small performances throughout the year, and they do a main stage production every spring.

