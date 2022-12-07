Career Connected: SWIC Precision Machining Technology students win the 'Department of Defense Project MFG National Competition'

Find out how three Southwestern Illinois College used the skills they learned to win a recent national competition.

The Department of Defense Project MFG National Competition event is held annually to promote advanced manufacturing and highlight the critical need for these careers.

This year, the SWIC three-person team took first place in the Integrated Manufacturing category at the national skill competition held in at Wichita State University, May 10-13.

Skills, drive and time management were factors that helped push the Southwestern Illinois College technical education students to victory at the recent Department of Defense Project MFG National Competition.

SWIC offers an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Precision Machining Technology as well as certificates in Precision Machining Technology, CNC Machining, Mastercam, Solid Works, and Advanced CNC Programming; and an AAS in Welding, plus Welding Technology, Welding Technology Advanced, Welding Technology Specialized, and Advanced Welding Manufacturing certificates.

Graduates are well prepared to enter the workforce. They learn using the latest CNC machines and automated welding equipment, plus software programs such as SolidWorks and Mastercam. Students are often hired directly from the program to work at major companies such as Boeing, Anheuser-Busch, Red Bud Industries, Chelar Tool and Die.

For more information about Southwestern Illinois College, visit SWIC.edu.

