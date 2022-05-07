Career Connected: SWIC’s New Diagnostic Medical Sonorgraphy

The benefits of earning a certificate in sonography to enhance your health career.

SWIC is teaching students how they can earn a one-year certificate in Sonography that will lead to a challenging and well-paying career that can change patients lives.

What is Diagnostic Medical Sonorgraphy?

Sonographers are trained professionals who specialize in operating non-invasive, ultrasonic imaging equipment. Such devices are used to produce diagnostic images, scans, and videos to assist healthcare professionals in making accurate diagnoses.

Is there a demand for this profession?

Medical Diagnostic Sonography was named the top Healthcare Support Job, on U.S. News & World Report list of Best Jobs for 2022. The field is expected to grow 12 percent by year 2029.

What type of training does the new SWIC program offer?

SWIC’s Sonography program will provide foundational knowledge on the skills necessary to become a successful, registered sonographer. Not only does the program include classroom education, but laboratory, simulation, and clinical experience in a sonography setting as well. The hands-on training allows students to have access to the latest equipment and technologies available within the field.

For more information, visit SWIC.edu.

