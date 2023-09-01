Career Connected: SWIC's Radiologic Technology program prepares students for a rewarding career

SWIC Radiologic Technology Coordinator, Instructor, and student discuss both the importance and career possibilities of radiologic technology.



ST. LOUIS — Radiographers are responsible for properly positioning patients to obtaining quality radiographs/ x-rays. This can include the imaging of patients admitted to hospitals, going to the operating room to perform imaging for surgical cases, or assisting the radiologist with special examinations.

The Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology program prepares students for a rewarding career in healthcare and our Malik Wilson takes us to the campus to learn all the program has to offer.



