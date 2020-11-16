Help Caritas Family Solutions play Santa to children in foster care

Caritas Family Solutions needs your help, especially this year, to help them give gifts to children in foster care.

ILLINOIS, USA — Who doesn’t love giving presents in the spirit of the holidays?! This is one of the reasons Caritas Family Solutions started its annual Secret Santa program. They need your help in playing Santa to more than 1,600 local children in foster care, especially this year. Gary is here to tell us more.

Caritas Family Solutions is a non-profit that has been around for a long time, since the ‘40s, and they do a lot to help families in Illinois. Gary explains that they help families across Southern Illinois in a variety of ways, and their largest program is the foster care program. They currently have about 1,600 children in foster care and have about 2,200 over the course of a year. Caritas Family Solutions is the second largest private provider of foster care in Illinois.

Caritas has a residential treatment center for children who need therapy in a residential setting. Gary also talks about the Intact Family Programs that help children stay in their homes, so they don’t enter foster care. Beyond that they also have a homeless shelter for women who are pregnant, homes for developmentally disabled adults, private adoption, counseling programs, job training programs, and much more.

Caritas Family Solutions has their Secret Santa program every year, and they need the help of the community to get gifts to children who are in foster care. They want to make sure that the holidays are special for these children and to give them a positive, memorable Christmas.

Learn more at caritasfamilysolutions.org.

