Caritas Family Solutions kicks off annual Secret Santa campaign

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Caritas Family Solutions just kicked off its annual Secret Santa campaign, which helps provide Christmas gifts and year-round support to more than 1,700 foster kids in the Metro East and Southern Illinois.

Show Me St. Louis caught up with Gary Huelsmann, Caritas Family Solutions CEO, to learn more on how you can help.

To become a Secret Santa, go online or in person to one of the participating locations throughout the Metro East and Southern Illinois and select a Secret Santa tag.

For more information, visit caritasfamilysolutions.org/secretsanta.

