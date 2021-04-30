Project 5 Community Spotlight: Caritas Family Solutions

5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall joined Show Me St. Louis to talk about Caritas Family Solutions, a nonprofit social services agency.

The Project 5 Community Spotlight strives to shine a light on them. 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall joined Show Me St. Louis to talk about Caritas Family Solutions, a nonprofit social services agency.

The organization works to meet physical, social, and emotional needs of vulnerable people in Southern Illinois. Its mission is to create loving homes and build stronger communities.