Caroling on the Plaza: The Waterloo Singers Company performs

ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Dec. 16th our Show Me celebrated the holidays with “Caroling on the Plaza.” We welcomed the Singers Company for an exciting performance. Director, Jody Matzenbacher, explains Singers Company is all about strong women and strong girls. It’s a non-competitive performing group for elementary-age girls. The group is located in Waterloo, IL. It is all about teaching the girls the impact that their voice can have for good in the world and how they can bring joy. Their goal is to provide a fun environment to inspire young girls with confidence through music and dance.