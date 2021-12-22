CASA of St. Louis provides stability for children in foster care

St. Louis is home to over 1,700 kids in foster care

ST. LOUIS — There are some amazing nonprofits in St. Louis.

Photojournalist Kenney Koger stopped by CASA of St. Louis. CASA volunteers provide stability and consistency for children during the time they are in foster care, being the constant in their lives when often things around them are changing.

For more information on becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, visit stlcasa.org or contact Beth Fultz at info@stlcasa.org.

