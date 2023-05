You know actor and comedian Ben Bailey as the Emmy winning, beloved host of Cash Cab.

Before he got behind the wheel for 13 seasons, he was – and still is – a stand-up comedian.

His stand-up clips have millions of views on social media, and THIS WEEKEND you can see him live, tonight and tomorrow, at the Westport Funny Bone.