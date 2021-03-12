Catholic Charities of St. Louis will hold a virtual concert tonight

“Joy to the World: A Christmas Concert” will be held before a live audience this evening, December 3, at 8 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The holidays are a season of giving.

There’s a joyful way to support Catholic Charities of St. Louis this evening – through a virtual concert.

The live concert will feature performances from several local high school choirs.

Joy to the World: A Christmas Concert will be held before a live audience this evening, December 3, beginning at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis. In-person viewing is sold out.

If you’d like to support and listen in on the livestream concert, visit ccstl.events for a virtual ticket and to donate.

They have a goal of $300,000.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.