Loyal to Local: Cat’s Meow Personalized Gifts

The shop offers gifts for any occasion, from personalized baby blankets to First Communion to weddings.

DES PERES, Mo. — A shop in Des Peres specializes in all things personalized. Cat’s Meow Personalized Gifts has been a St. Louis staple for personalization for decades. Catherine Bennet started the business when her children were young.

She started out doing embroidery at home, and it grew into a storefront, which soon outgrew its space.

The shop offers gifts for any occasion, from personalized baby blankets to First Communion to weddings. They will even gift wrap everything for you.

The store has more than personalized items. It offers home décor, jewelry, and women’s clothing.

Cat’s Meow prides itself on finding unique items. Inside the store, there is an entire St. Louis section where you can find a popular St. Louis platter that Cat’s Meow had a hand in designing.

Right now, the store has some purses with interchangeable straps that come in a variety of colors and prints. Customers are even mixing prints with the stripes.