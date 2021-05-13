Loyal to Local: CC’s Vegan Spot

It all started with the Icees, and from there, it has become a full vegan restaurant that offers a variety of vegan dishes.

ALTON, Ill. — Trezel Brown opened CC’s Icees Galore in 2019 after visiting an Italian Ice spot in Harlem, New York where she grew up.

It was love at first bite because she had a vision to bring the treat to Alton, Illinois. She made that dream happen, but it didn’t stop there.

It all started with the Icees, and from there, it has become a full vegan restaurant that offers a variety of vegan dishes.

CC’s Vegan Spot is located at 231 Delmar Avenue in Alton, Illinois. It is open Wednesday through Saturday.