Cedar Lake Cellars is the perfect fall escape

The 12th Annual Fall Fest is October 8th at Cedar Lake Cellars

Example video title will go here for this video

“It is personal to me, I went to school here, so I was familiar with this ground, and it is mesmerizing and I have to pinch myself. It has turned into a dream in itself,” says Carl Bolm, Owner.

What started as a dream for Carl Bolm, became a blissful reality.

The Missouri native transformed 400 acres of farm land into what is now one dreamy escape - Cedar Lake Cellars.

Located in the heart of Warren County, the destination offers visitors entertainment, relaxation, food and now...award winning wine.

“We have really grown but the reason we keep developing and expanding is because of the guest who keep coming back and returning,” says Bolm.

Cedar Lake Cellars was voted the best winery in the St. Louis Region by St. Louis Magazine, and recognized by Sauce Magazine as a favorite local winery.

“Showed St. Louis and our surrounding area that we continue to improve, we are very grateful to receive both of those rewards.”

But it is not just the mastery of dry versus sweet for Cedar Lake Callers. It is also their attention to the their customers.

Harvest season is September through November at the winery. Every weekend guests can expect amazing food, exceptional wine and beer and music! But one weekend in particular is the talk of the town!

“Now our fall fest is one of our signature events, Clydesdales, fireworks this place is just happening!” said Bolm.

The 12th annual Fall Fest is the celebration of the season! Visitors can enjoy their newly opened festival field featuring yard games, fire pits photo ops, music, dancing and more!

Whether you are looking for a relaxing escape, or an autumn night to remember, there is nothing quite like Cedar Lake Cellars!