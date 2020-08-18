Cedar Lake Cellars celebrates 10 years!

Don’t miss out on 10 weeks’ worth of fun activities to help Cedar Lake Cellars celebrate their 10-year anniversary!

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — Be sure to mark Labor Day Weekend on your calendar as the start of a 10-week celebration at Cedar Lake Cellars in Wright City! The property is huge at 400 acres, so there is plenty of room to socially distance and spread out. Carl is here to tell us more.

Carl tells us that this is a big year for Cedar Lake Cellars and they are hosting a big party this fall. They are excited to celebrate 10 years of being in business! Cedar Lake Cellars wants to invite everyone out for their 10-week celebration that starts Labor Day Weekend and goes all the way through November. During those 10 weeks, there will be special events every 2 to 3 weeks. The kick-off party on Labor Day Weekend has free admission. You can enjoy food, live music, and great wine.

Due to COVID-19 they had to postpone their Derby Days, so on Saturday September 5 there is an exclusive viewing party in the Barrel Room. Tickets will be $10, and it is indoors.

On September 19, Cedar Lake Cellars is hosting Pyromania. This is their largest show of the year, and it is a fireworks and pyrotechnic experience. This is family friendly, all-day and all-evening event. There are plenty of kids activities and social distancing. This is also a ticketed event, and tickets are $25 per person. You can get a pack of 4 tickets for $80. VIP all-inclusive tickets are $130. Learn more and get tickets at pyromaniastlouis.com.

Cedar Lake Cellars’ Fall Fest is on October 10, and this goes from 10 AM to 10 PM. This is an all-day ticketed event that spans the entire property. It ends with an awesome fireworks display. There are tickets left while supplies last, and they are $10.

They are open Friday-Sunday, and the property is doing everything they can to keep people healthy and safe. For more information visit cedarlakecellars.com or call 636-745-9500.

