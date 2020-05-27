Cedar Lake Cellars is reopening!

Enjoy some time outside this summer with wine, music, food, and social distancing.

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — A local winery is reopening, and they are inviting everyone to come in and safely enjoy some wine on their gorgeous property! Carl Bolm, Proprietor at Cedar Lake Cellars, is here to tell us more.

Carl tells us that Cedar Lake Cellars is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year! It is a winery and event venue on a meticulously manicured 400 acres. There are 5 lakes, swans, a tasting room, a 4,000 square foot barrel room, the old red barn, and more! Cedar Lake is also home to some great chefs, a new dinner menu, and some Sugarfire BBQ.

Cedar Lake Cellars is now open for business and they are making sure to keep everything sanitized with extra cleaning. They also built a bridge across their lake that leads to another 20 acres of ground. This gives people plenty of room to spread out even more.

Open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, there is live music each night. On June 27, Cedar Lake is hosting a party from 10am-10pm with food, music, drinks, and firework. This would normally be their Spring Fling, but this year it is called a Re-Fling. This is a ticked event, and they are going fast! Tickets are $15 each or 4 for $40.

Cedar Lake Cellars is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. Learn more at CedarLakeCellars.com or call 636-745-9500