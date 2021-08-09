Upcoming events at Cedar Lake Cellars

Pyromania is September 18 and Fall Fest is October 9.

ST. LOUIS — Two big events are coming up at popular Cedar Lake Cellars. Not only is the fireworks spectacle called Pyromania going on September 18, but Fall Fest is happening October 9.

The Pyromania event on September 18 goes from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fall Fest on October 9 goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cedar Lake Cellars is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Missouri.

For more information and for tickets, visit cedarlakecellars.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.