Cedar Lake Cellars is celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary

Celebrate 10 years of Cedar Lake Cellars with fine wine, food, live music, and fireworks!

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — Cedar Lake Cellars in Wright City is celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary with a Spring Re-Fling. Carl Bolm is here to tell us all about the big event!

Carl says that the last 10 years have been a great journey with 400 beautiful acres, two lakes, relaxation, music and more. During the pandemic, Cedar Lake Cellars expanded over Swan Lake in order to give people more room to spread out. All of the tables are spread apart as well.

This weekend, on June 27, Cedar Lake Cellars is hosting their Spring Re-Fling. There will be all kinds of entertainment throughout the day with great food and drinks. Then, you can end the day with an awesome fireworks display.

Schlafly is now open, with a new location in St. Charles! Dine in, eat outside, or order online at all 3 Schlafly locations! ST CHARLES, Mo. - All three Schlafly Brewpub locations are now open! You have probably been to the Tap Room in Midtown and the Bottleworks in Maplewood, but recently a new location has opened on Main Street in St.

Later this year, they will be hosting an event called Pyromania on September 19. This will be a huge fireworks event, and it is an all-day affair with a family festival. This is a two-hour professional grade pyrotechnics display choreographed to music! Tickets are still on sale, but they are going fast.

Learn more at cedarlakecellars.com or visit them at 11008 Schreckengast Road in Wright City, MO. The Spring Re-Fling is Saturday, June 27 from 10 AM to 10PM.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.