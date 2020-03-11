Cedarhurst offers personalized care to meet each resident’s needs.

ARNOLD, Mo. — A brand-new community, Cedarhurst Senior Living, is coming to Arnold in February 2021. It is spacious, beautiful, and it is not too early to reserve your apartment. Susan from Cedarhurst is here to tell us more.

Susan says that Cedarhurst Senior Living is excited to announce the opening of Cedarhurst Arnold. It will be open in February of 2021, and it is located just behind Lowe’s across from the First Baptist Church. There will be both assisted living and memory care in over 80 apartments.

Susan explains that Cedarhurst offers truly personalized, directive care. Cedarhurst of Arnold is now accepting deposits, and they have an incentive called the Founder’s Club. This gets you first choice of your apartment, monthly visits to the beauty salon or barber for a year, you can get your laundry done for free for up to a year, and you get to attend a special reception for all of the Founder’s Club members.

The Cedarhurst Promise is their guarantee that you will love Cedarhurst, their care, and the environment. If you don’t love it and you choose to move out within 60 days, you will get a refund.

For more information visit cedarhurstarnold.com or call 636-428-2050.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.