Find high-quality senior care at Cedarhurst

DES PERES, Mo. — Cedarhurst offers an important option for families looking for high-quality senior care. Courtney spoke with Angie Keeven of Cedarhurst of Des Peres about how residents make sure it passes the Grandma Test.

Angie says that the Cedarhurst of Des Peres community is very special. The thing she feels makes it stand out is the people that they have working there. The Life Enrichment Director has done many spectacular things to help the residents, including performing music for them over the last few months.

At Cedarhurst, they always talk about if they are doing enough to pass the Grandma Test. This means that the staff thinks about their own grandparents whenever they walk into a facility and ask themselves if they would be comfortable having their own grandmother live there. The Cedarhurst facility passes the test.

With everything going on with COVID-19, Angie says that Cedarhurst was one of the early adopters of preparing for the pandemic and a worst-case scenario. They have always been able to have proper PPE levels and plenty of disinfectant. Angie also mentions that they became diligent about testing as early as mid-March.

Cedarhurst offers memory care and assisted living, and they know there is not a one-size fits all program in any one of their communities. The interest of the residents is always the first priority.

