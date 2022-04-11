Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Missouri History Museum this weekend

Día de los Muertos is an annual celebration presented at the Missouri History Museum in collaboration with Hispanic Festival, Inc.

ST. LOUIS — The Dia de los Muertos Festival and Celebration of Hispanic Culture is coming up on its 9th year at the History Museum on the weekend of November 5th and 6th.

The two day event is jammed packed with colorful, interactive fun. From face painting, dance, food, art and family altars.

If you’re unfamiliar, Dia de los Muertos or The Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.