Celebrate Derby Day with bottomless brunch and tasty cocktails at the 8th Annual ‘United We Brunch’

Celebrate Derby Day the right way with ‘United We Brunch!’ Hosted by the Riverfront Times, the United We Brunch event offers attendees decadent spreads of brunch fare from top St. Louis restaurants along with classic brunch and Derby day cocktails featuring top shelf liquors, all while enjoying music, entertainment, games, and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

The event is this Saturday, May 6th at Westport Social from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Celebrate and view the Kentucky Derby while enjoying bottomless brunch food and tasty cocktails! Attendees can dress in a Derby inspired outfit to enter the Best Dressed contest. Show Me St. Louis host, Mary Caltrider, will be a judge. The winner will receive a $2500 in cash prizes. Therefore, traditional Derby attire is encouraged like colorful dresses, seersucker, hats, fascinators, bow ties etc.