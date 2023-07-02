Celebrate Galentine's with GLITTERBAR STL

ST. LOUIS — GLITTERBAR STL is a woman-owned, family business. Body art has existed throughout time as a form of expression. The glitter hub has extended that to glitter and gems. It’s a glamorized form of face painting for adults, but kids love it too. GLITTERBAR STL is a luxury glitter bar with professional artists who provide an experience that adds a perfect amount of sparkle to your special event.
Tuesday morning, owner Maria Prachyl, joined Mary in studio to show the simple process. Maria and her team bring the glitter directly to you. Because of the gel solution, the glitter leaves no mess! You can book their services for your party, gathering or pop-up!
