Celebrate going back to school with Mochi Monster Cookies

Mary learns how to ‘tie dye’ cookies from Mochi Monster Cookies, dedicated gluten-free cottage bakery

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Mochi Monster Cookies is a dedicated gluten-free cottage bakery located in Holly Hills. Everything is baked in a dedicated gluten-free kitchen, making their baked goods celiac safe. Tuesday morning, owner, baker and magic maker, Haley Beth Organ, joined Mary in studio to share the magic behind their baked goods.

She shares the bakery can safely accommodate most common food allergies, such as gluten, dairy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, corn, and soy. There are several ways to order from them including custom orders (primary method), flash sales, pop-up events, and holiday pre-sales. Their specialties include royal icing sugar cookies, cookie cakes, standard cookie flavors, and other allergen-friendly treats.