Celebrate International Yoga Day with free event from Lululemon STL

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 is International Day of Yoga. To celebrate, Lululemon STL is hosting a free community class. Celebrate, connect, and flow with Lululemon Ambassador, Andrea Cox, through a 45-minute all level friendly outdoor yoga session. The session starts at 6 p.m. on June 21st at the Roman Pavilion in Tower Grove Park. The class is free, but donations are welcome.