Celebrate International Yoga Day with free event from Lululemon STL

Celebrate, connect, and flow with Lululemon Ambassador, Andrea Cox, through a 45-minute all level friendly outdoor yoga session.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 is International Day of Yoga. To celebrate, Lululemon STL is hosting a free community class. Celebrate, connect, and flow with Lululemon Ambassador, Andrea Cox, through a 45-minute all level friendly outdoor yoga session. The session starts at 6 p.m. on June 21st at the Roman Pavilion in Tower Grove Park. The class is free, but donations are welcome.

Register here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-day-of-yoga-with-lululemon-stl-tower-grove-park-tickets-654448000587.

