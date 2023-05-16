Celebrate National BBQ Day with a Tri-Tip special at Sugarfire Smokehouse

Celebrate National BBQ Day with Sugarfire Smokehouse! Tuesday, May 16th customers can enjoy Tri-Tip, a delicious sirloin cut of beef, available on special at our St. Charles, Olivette, and Downtown location. You can order it on a sandwich, or combo platter, add it to salad whatever you like! You won’t want to miss it, and this delicious slice, comes with a cause! Sugarfire will donate 100% of the proceeds today from all Tri-Tip sales across their corporate stores to Operation BBQ Relief. They will also be giving away free rib- rub and $15 giftcards to the first 50 guests to order Tri-Tip across our Downtown, Olivette, and St. Charles.