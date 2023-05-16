Celebrate National BBQ Day with a Tri-Tip special at Sugarfire Smokehouse

Celebrate National BBQ Day with Sugarfire Smokehouse! Tuesday, May 16th customers can enjoy Tri-Tip, a delicious sirloin cut of beef, available on special at our St. Charles, Olivette, and Downtown location. You can order it on a sandwich, or combo platter, add it to salad whatever you like! You won’t want to miss it, and this delicious slice, comes with a cause! Sugarfire will donate 100% of the proceeds today from all Tri-Tip sales across their corporate stores to Operation BBQ Relief. They will also be giving away free rib- rub and $15 giftcards to the first 50 guests to order Tri-Tip across our Downtown, Olivette, and St. Charles.
Operation BBQ Relief- a non-profit organization that employs competitive pitmasters, cooks, and volunteers to deliver the healing power of BBQ in times of need, feeding first responders and communities affected by natural disasters along with year-round efforts to fight hunger across the United States.
For more information check out their Instagram page @sugarfiresmokehouse or visit Sugarfiresmokehouse.com Wishing everyone a Happy National BBQ Day!