Celebrate National Gooey Butter Cake Day on August 12th with Companion

Companion Baking is a St. Louis-based manufacturer of specialty breads and pastries founded in 1993 by Josh Allen. Serving retail, wholesale, and restaurant clients across the country, the family-owned company prides itself on building customized bread programs to serve the unique needs of each of its customers. A trusted bread partner for businesses ranging from James Beard Award-winning restaurants to grocery chains, Companion believes the creative process is as important as the loaf itself. Filling a niche in the U.S. market for a mid-size bread distributor, Companion leverages its nimble supply chain to support small growers and producers while encouraging sustainability, pushing culinary limits, and fostering friendships among its dedicated client base.