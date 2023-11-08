Celebrate National Gooey Butter Cake Day on August 12th with Companion

Companion Baking is a St. Louis-based manufacturer of specialty breads and pastries founded in 1993 by Josh Allen. Serving retail, wholesale, and restaurant clients across the country, the family-owned company prides itself on building customized bread programs to serve the unique needs of each of its customers. A trusted bread partner for businesses ranging from James Beard Award-winning restaurants to grocery chains, Companion believes the creative process is as important as the loaf itself. Filling a niche in the U.S. market for a mid-size bread distributor, Companion leverages its nimble supply chain to support small growers and producers while encouraging sustainability, pushing culinary limits, and fostering friendships among its dedicated client base.
Friday morning, owner Josh Allen, joined Mary in studio to celebrate National Gooey Butter Cake Day. He shares the history behind the iconic dessert! Follow them on socials @companionbaker.