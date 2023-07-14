Bold Spoon Creamery to host open house on National Ice Cream Day, July 16

Bold Spoon Creamery to host open house on July 16 for National Ice Cream Day.

ST. LOUIS — Bold Spoon is a local maker of small batch premium ice cream.

Bold Spoon makes their small batch premium ice cream on Bold Spoon Farm, just over one-hour from St. Louis. The business began in a shared commercial kitchen in the Central West End in May 2020. In January 2021, Bold Spoon moved to a 57-acre farm near Farmington. They converted a barn on the farm into a commercial kitchen and just outside the kitchen door are fruit and herb gardens where they grow some of the fruits and herbs for their ice cream.

On Sunday, July 16th from noon to 6:00pm, Bold Spoon is welcoming the public to their Bold Spoon Open house on our farm in honor of National Ice Cream Day. Bold Spoon is located at 2570 Watson Road, Park Hills MO 63601.



You can find Bold Spoon ice cream in grocery stores across the greater St. Louis and metro east region. Bold Spoon is also sold within the CITYPARK MLS stadium as well as retailers including Straub’s and Fresh Thyme in City Foundry.

For more information, visit boldspooncreamery.com.