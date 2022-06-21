Celebrate National Smoothie Day with Smoothie King

Beat the summer heat with National Smoothie Day deals at Smoothie King. Enjoy a BOGO offer along with a $4 dollar treat.

In 1973, Smoothie King invented the best tasting strawberry banana smoothie, Angel Food! Then, along came the delicious Angel Food Slim without added sugar. Both have the flavor guests love and are made with whole fruits and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Smoothie King has no added sugar in most of our smoothie blends

Angel Food Slim is a low-calorie, low sugar version of the original Angel Food Smoothie

$4 after 4 pm for Smoothie King app members: Beat the summer heat with a $4 treat! Enjoy a 20 oz. Angel Food smoothie or a 20 oz. Angel Food Slim smoothie for $4 after 4 pm every day for Smoothie King app members only until June 28th

National Smoothie Day – June 21st (BOGO offer)

This year, Smoothie King app members can enjoy a free 20 oz. smoothie when they purchase a 20 oz. or larger on 6/21 to redeem on the same order. Stores will be giving out stickers to guests who visit on June 21.

Guest must buy 2 smoothies and one will be discounted with the reward. Not available for a future use.

Reward must be turned on to apply

Excludes extras/enhancers

For more information, or a location near you, visit smoothieking.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.