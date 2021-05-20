Celebrate National Stray Rescue Day with Yuppy Puppy

Yuppy Puppies Forever is a non-profit inside of Yuppy Puppy that focuses on giving orphaned animals who, through no fault of their own, need a new happily ever after

O'FALLON, Mo. — Today is National Stray Rescue Day! Yuppy Puppies Forever is a non-profit organization designed to give orphaned pets a second chance. We visited Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa to learn more about the organization and the hundreds of dogs they have rescued.

Yuppy Puppy is a full-service pet hotel, grooming, boarding, daycare, and customizable place for your pet. Yuppy Puppies Forever is a non-profit inside of Yuppy Puppy that focuses on giving orphaned animals who, through no fault of their own, need a new happily ever after due to deceased owners. There are physical, behavioral, and emotional needs for these dogs. All the dogs need vet care, and some need extensive vet care. Others just need basic training or rehabilitation, and the list can go on and on.

On average, each dog costs the non-profit about $500 and the general stay is about 30-45 days. Dogs can stay with Yuppy Puppy forever, but as long as they are vet cleared, they can start being placed for adoption. To date they have rescued 552 animals!

Viewers can help Yuppy Puppies Forever by sharing the organization's information, and donations are always needed.

Find out more about Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa and Yuppy Puppies Forever by calling 636-625-0030 or visit yuppypuppyspa.com. You can also find Yuppy Puppy and Yuppy Puppies Forever on Facebook.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.