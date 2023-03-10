Celebrate National Taco Day with authentic taco kits from El Molino del Sureste

ST. LOUIS — Did you know tomorrow is National Taco Day? So, to celebrate we kicked off our Taco Tuesday in the Show Me kitchen! If you haven’t already heard, El Molino del Sureste opened last month. The restaurant concept highlights Yucateco Mexican Cuisine in the South Hampton neighborhood.

By day, their restaurant will operate as a traditional mill and fresh masa shop. They will nixtamalize corn into masa in the storefront’s window, visible to guests and those passing by–just as it would be in Mexico. They will be open Tuesday- Sunday from 11- 4:30, and guests can stop by and purchase fresh tortillas, tamales, tostadas, and, of course, tacos! They will also offer varieties of masa using heirloom corn varieties, such as Bloody Butcher, Hopi Blue, and Henry Moore, from local farmers like Janie’s Mill. These tortillas are just one of the many things that’ll be available at the molino.