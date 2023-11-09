6th Annual Frizz Fest Unveils Exciting Lineup of music, hair care, and art

A packed schedule of performances, hair shows and demonstrations, entertainment for the kids, and more, this year’s Frizz Fest is set to draw its biggest crowd yet.

ST. LOUIS — Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of self-love, natural beauty, and community at the highly-anticipated 6th annual Frizz Fest, taking place on Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Tower Grove Park.

As the third largest festival in the park this year, Frizz Fest promises a day filled with live music, hair shows, entertainment for kids, and much more. The event is free and open to the public and will host over 40 locally-owned, black-owned vendors, 15+ food trucks and vendors, and a range of hair care programming.

Monday morning, Leslie Hughes from Frizz Fest and La Paris from Tailored Pieces stopped by the Show Me studio to share about the excitement ahead of the event. Take a look!

