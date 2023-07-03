Celebrate St. Louis CITY SC's Inaugural Season with Nikco Sports' Limited Edition, Exclusive Soccer Ball

There are only going to be 5,000 of these limited edition, CITY SC, soccer balls ever made!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Calling all soccer fans! You will not want to miss out on your chance to own a piece of history celebrating the Inaugural Season of St. Louis CITY SC.

Nikco Sports created this limited edition, exclusive CITY SC soccer ball.

Only 5,000 of these historical limited edition, fully licensed, full size CITY Soccer Balls will ever be made. The soccer ball is priced at $119.

You can order by calling 800-345-2868 or online at nikcosports.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.