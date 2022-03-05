Celebrate Street Taco Saturday at all Treats Unleashed locations this Saturday

Malik Wilson was live from their Kirkwood location to tell us all about it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more.

Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.

Treats Unleashed is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with "Street Taco Saturday" this Saturday, May 7 from 11AM to 2PM at all 13 St. Louis area locations.

Here's what Treats Unleashed has up their sleeves for "Street Taco Saturday":

• Street Tacos

-Come into any Treats Unleashed and grab your pup a FREE Street Taco.



Made from:

• Pup cup- made from our Honey Bear recipe

• Fromm Shredded Pork can (Fromm Shredded Beef as an alternative in case of issues with pork)

• Loving Utters Goat Cheese treats

• Primal Power Greens Fresh Topper

• Themed Baked Treats

• Made with all-natural ingredients & frosted with yogurt in fun designs. Treats are $2.49 each or get 1 FREE when you order a 5-pack for $9.99. Available in-store or online for pickup or delivery.

• Fun, New Toys

Crinkle Taco Truck, Squeaker Margarita, Lime and Salt combo, Cha-Cha T-Rex. Available in-store or online for pickup or delivery. Find more information, or purchase online at treats-unleashed.com/holiday.

Know some dog moms out there? Here's some suggestions for Mother's Day:

Mom & Me Contest

Upload your favorite photos of ‘mom’ and her pets to our website from May 1 - May 8 for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Treats Unleashed for the pets and a $25 gift card for mom to a local restaurant. Find more information at treats-unleashed.com/photo-contest.

• Gift Cards

Don’t know what to get mom? We have Dog Mom and Cat Mom E-Gift cards available for the mom who might have everything or is harder to shop for. Find more information at treats-unleashed.com/e-gift-card.

Segment sponsored by: Treats Unleashed.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.