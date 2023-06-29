Celebrate the 4th of July with BBQ from Baumann’s Fine Meats

Today’s owners, Kenny Clifton and Jack O’Leary started working for Baumann’s and learning from the best in 2015.

ST. LOUIS — Located in Brentwood, Missouri, lies Baumann’s Fine Meats. Established in 1946, this butcher shop is no stranger to the STL community. After Charles first opened the store in 1946, his son, Bob took over from 1967 to 1981. After a brief hiatus, the business returned.

Soon, the long standing tradition was passed onto Jim and Anne Lucas in 2008. While Jim has since passed, his legacy lives on at Baumann’s.

This leads us to today’s owners, Kenny Clifton and Jack O’Leary. In 2015, the two started working for Baumann’s and learning from the best. Now in 2023, they plan to carry on this STL landmark.

With such a rich history, Baumann’s is not only a story of fine meats, and quality products, but a testament to the family we build for ourselves in our own community.

Learn more by visiting baumannsfinemeats.com.