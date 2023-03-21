ST. LOUIS — Celebrate the start of Spring with pysanky eggs! Local artist, Katherine Alexander, is honoring the history of her Polish ancestors and also keeping the fading art alive. Pysanky eggs are created using a series of dyes and wax writing sessions. In the end, the wax is melted off and all the colors are revealed for the first time. Alexander explains that people find the process very satisfying to watch which has helped her social media sites grow to over 300K followers.
Tuesday morning, she joined Mary in studio to share about this art form’s history. She explains that the art of writing on eggshells dates back over 3,000 years. It is an ancient Ukrainian folk art that celebrates the arrival of spring and the end of the hardship of winter. All the colors have a different meaning.
You can buy her pieces by visiting www.KatherineAlexander.Art. Find her at the Queeny Park Art Fair (March 31 - April 2).