ST. LOUIS — Celebrate the start of Spring with pysanky eggs! Local artist, Katherine Alexander, is honoring the history of her Polish ancestors and also keeping the fading art alive. Pysanky eggs are created using a series of dyes and wax writing sessions. In the end, the wax is melted off and all the colors are revealed for the first time. Alexander explains that people find the process very satisfying to watch which has helped her social media sites grow to over 300K followers.