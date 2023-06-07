Celebrate the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle with a family fun festival

The World’s largest Catsup Bottle Festival is a family fun event celebrating the heritage and the community pride the historic landmark brings to Collinsville. It’s a big backyard birthday party for the Catsup Bottle turning 74 years old! Catsup Bottle was saved from demolition in the 1990s by a grassroots community effort. The first festival was in 1999 for 50th birthday. Everyone is encouraged to join the hula hoop competition, the water balloons toss, the hot dogs & tater tots smothered in ketchup eating contests.