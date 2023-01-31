Celebrate Valentine's Day at Lion's Choice with new menu items

Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joins Mary to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.

ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in St. Louis and has been serving up its famous roast beef sandwiches for 55 years. Tuesday morning, Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joined Mary in studio to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.

She explains since our regular chicken sandwich was such a hit, Lion’ Choice immediately started planning to create the Cluckin’ Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich for customers desiring that extra kick with their meal. By continuing to add options to their menu, they hope to provide something for everyone no matter what they may be craving.

And now, this Valentine’s Day, you can give the gift of food! “Two for $14 Valentine’s Day Meal Deal'' is available only on Tuesday, February 14! It includes two original roast beef sandwiches, two orders of fries, two drinks PLUS two cookie custard sandwiches for only $14, which is 34% OFF the regular price!