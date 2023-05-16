Celebrate your grad with unique greeting cards from Fond Printed Goods

The St. Louis, small business offers a wide variety of greeting cards

Fond Printed Goods is a St. Louis, MO based print studio offering a variety of greeting cards, prints and more. Tuesday morning, owner and designer Ariel Biggerstaff, joined Mary on studio to share more about her products. She explains a majority of her paper goods are designed, printed and packed in my South City home. Browsing the collection, you’ll discover her love for funky typography, bold colors and retro illustrations.

She offers a wide variety of greeting cards whether you need a birthday, wedding or congrats card, there are plenty of unique and fun designs to choose from. All cards are blank on the inside, so you can write your own message!