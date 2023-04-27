Celebrating 70 years of the Pinewood Derby Car Racing

On Saturday, April 29, they’re holding a council-wide Pinewood Derby competition at World Wide Technology Raceway, sponsored by WWT Raceway Gives. This event will bring Scouts from across the council to have some fun as they race their cars to see who has the fastest one. Admission is free for the public. The St. Louis Boy Scouts added more than 7000 new Scouts in 2022 and many of them will be on hand to win a coveted Pinewood Derby trophy.