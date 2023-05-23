Celebrating Fashion with BLK Olympus 1 Fashion Show

The Show Me team gets a sneak peak at some of the looks and styles this year.

ST. LOUIS — It's trending Tuesday! Trending today are black men and women showing off exquisite looks ahead of the inaugural fashion show Blk Olympus 1, on May 26.

It's a must-see got anyone who loves fashion, music, and art. The headlining designer for the event is the talented Makemi Carter, who will showcase the latest trends and styles in fashion.

Tuesday morning, Mary Caltrider met with the show's creative director, Prince Cardia, Manny Buckner from Hustle City, and got a sneak peek with some of the models strutting in the studio with style. Take a look.