Celebrating Fashion with BLK Olympus 1 Fashion Show

ST. LOUIS — It's trending Tuesday! Trending today are black men and women showing off exquisite looks ahead of the inaugural fashion show Blk Olympus 1, on May 26.
It's a must-see got anyone who loves fashion, music, and art. The headlining designer for the event is the talented Makemi Carter, who will showcase the latest trends and styles in fashion.
Tuesday morning, Mary Caltrider met with the show's creative director, Prince Cardia, Manny Buckner from Hustle City, and got a sneak peek with some of the models strutting in the studio with style. Take a look.
If you would like to see more creations from some of the hottest designers in St. Louis, then attend the Blk Olumpus 1 fashion show. The event will be on May 26 at the.Zack Ballroom located at 3224 Locust Street.