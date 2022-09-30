Celts & Conjurers: This weekend at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival

Mary C. and Malik stopped by to find out more about this weekends events.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville!

The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23.

This weekend, guests can expect an extra exciting experience full of shamrocks and sorcery. It is the Celts and Conjurers theme weekend.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stlrenfest.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.