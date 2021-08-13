Loyal to Local: Cementage STL

Molly Reinhardt makes tabletop fire pits, candles, bowls, and more.

ST. LOUIS — Cementage STL combines handmade cement goods and unique vintage finds.

Molly Reinhardt is the owner of Cementage STL. She makes tabletop fire pits, candles, bowls, and more. She can even do custom orders.

She also finds vintage vessels people can use as home or patio décor. Besides online orders, she sells goods at Urban Candle Company on Macklind Avenue and River Bank Gifts in Grafton, Illinois.

Orders are currently done through social media. She offers shipping, delivery within a 15-mile radius, and pickup from Urban Candle Company.