Senior at Central VPA Performs Song about Gun Violence

ST. LOUIS — The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is hosting the 13th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. The final competition is a professionally produced production. Teens compete in a talent category of their choice. Submissions for the first round were well over 100 entries. Then, narrowed down to 49, and now, the foundation is thrilled to present 14 final acts. Performers are competing for scholarships and cash prizes. The Foundation is grateful to provide the event as a gift to the community. Entry is FREE and open to the public. Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes and encourages young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.